BRIEF-Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with Zulily
* Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with e-commerce retailer, Zulily
Dec 14 China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd
* Says units' Jan-Nov premium income at 189.4 billion yuan ($29.32 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RjCRVz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Synchrony Financial says signing of a multi-year contract with e-commerce retailer, Zulily
* Morguard Corporation announces 2017 first quarter results and regular eligible dividend