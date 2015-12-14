BRIEF-Coherent enters into amendment no. 1 and waiver to credit agreement
* Coherent Inc says entered into amendment no. 1 and waiver to credit agreement - SEC filing
Dec 14 Julong Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 500 million yuan ($77.41 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IPqHB5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* EXAR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS