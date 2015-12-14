BRIEF-Coherent enters into amendment no. 1 and waiver to credit agreement
* Coherent Inc says entered into amendment no. 1 and waiver to credit agreement - SEC filing
Dec 14 Shenzhen Coship Electronics Co Ltd
* Says scraps asset restructuring, trading of shares to resume on Dec 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NZ34C8
* EXAR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS