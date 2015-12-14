Dec 14 Goertek Inc

* Says unit plans to acquire Denmark's AM3D A/S for 13.9 million yuan ($2.15 million) from Nordjyske Kommunikation A/S

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J6Cyp3

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)