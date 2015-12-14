BRIEF-Kar Auction Services seeks to refinance and reprice existing debt
Dec 14 Goertek Inc
* Says unit plans to acquire Denmark's AM3D A/S for 13.9 million yuan ($2.15 million) from Nordjyske Kommunikation A/S
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J6Cyp3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Sees year over year growth in total gross travel bookings for Q2 2017 of 12 percent to 17 percent