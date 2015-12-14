BRIEF-Kar Auction Services seeks to refinance and reprice existing debt
* Kar Auction Services seeks to refinance and reprice existing debt
Dec 14 Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting Systems Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue up to 750 million yuan ($116.12 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IPFKun
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Kar Auction Services seeks to refinance and reprice existing debt
* Sees year over year growth in total gross travel bookings for Q2 2017 of 12 percent to 17 percent