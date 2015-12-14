BRIEF-Microchip Technology declares quarterly cash dividend of 36.15 cents per share
* Microchip Technology declares quarterly cash dividend of 36.15 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 14 Digital China Information Service Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($154.83 million) debt financing instruments
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NkTRqB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4588 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Quinstreet reports third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results