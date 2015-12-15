US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Dec 16: Bank of Zhengzhou (China)- $717 mln SEHK IPO. Bocom, Citic CLSA
** Dec 18: Yichang HEC Changjiang Pharma IPO-YCHP.HK (China)- $200 mln SEHK IPO. CICC
** Dec 22: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China)- $200 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Dec 22: Genscript Biotech (China)- $80 mln SEHK IPO. Haitong, JPM
** 2016: Datang Environment (IPO-DTEG.HK) (China)- $800 mln SEHK IPO. Citic CLSA, MS
** 2016: Bi Feng Tang (China)- $150 mln SEHK IPO. MS
** China's top legislature to review reform of registration-based IPOs
** Baiyun Airport to seek 3.5 bln yuan CB approval (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)