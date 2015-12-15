** Tech Mahindra's shares may start lower on Pininfarina deal, investors say

** Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra, with its IT arm Tech Mahindra, will buy 76.06 pct of Pininfarina for 25.3 mln euros ($28 million)

** "Though there are some synergies to TechM's business, concerns do arise in our view on whether M&M's requirements are driving this acquisition decision to some extent," Credit Suisse says

** An SPV is created for the acquisition and Tech Mahindra will have 60 pct in it

** SPV will then make an open offer for the remaining 23.94 pct at the same price

** Mahindra will also inject 20 mln euros into the designer through a rights issue, and will provide a guarantee worth up to 114.5 mln euros to its lenders, creditors and lessors, the company said

** Pininfarina had net debt of $48 mln as on Sept.2015, hence the EV of the business is over $106 mln - Reuters calculations

** Tech Mahindra likely to host an investor call at 11 am IST later in the day - traders ($1 = 0.9087 euros)