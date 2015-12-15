** Tech Mahindra's shares may start lower on Pininfarina
deal, investors say
** Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra, with its IT arm
Tech Mahindra, will buy 76.06 pct of Pininfarina for
25.3 mln euros ($28 million)
** "Though there are some synergies to TechM's business,
concerns do arise in our view on whether M&M's requirements are
driving this acquisition decision to some extent," Credit Suisse
says
** An SPV is created for the acquisition and Tech Mahindra
will have 60 pct in it
** SPV will then make an open offer for the remaining 23.94
pct at the same price
** Mahindra will also inject 20 mln euros into the designer
through a rights issue, and will provide a guarantee worth up to
114.5 mln euros to its lenders, creditors and lessors, the
company said
** Pininfarina had net debt of $48 mln as on Sept.2015,
hence the EV of the business is over $106 mln - Reuters
calculations
** Tech Mahindra likely to host an investor call at 11 am
IST later in the day - traders
($1 = 0.9087 euros)
