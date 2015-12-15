** Heavily geared stocks with unhedged US debt, importers, and those with revenues and cost in mismatched currencies are likely to be the most affected by a Fed rate hike

** Japan stocks may outperform amid Fed rate hike due to its lower sensitivity to high USD and interest rates

** Brokers turning tactically positive on S.Korea citing rising focus on shareholders and valuations

** Auto emerges as top APAC bet ahead of Fed lift-off on attractive P/B valuation relative to ROE and positive earning revisions

** Brokers like SAIC Motor, Great Wall Motor , Kia Motors, Nissan

** Stock likely to suffer include Bumi Armada, Hindalco, Reliance Industries, Great Eagle and Tata Steel - Credit Suisse

** Those likely to benefit include China Life, Hang Seng Bank and Shin Kong Financial - Credit Suisse

** Investors have mostly priced in a rate hike this week, with the main question now hinging on how many increases will follow next year

** Current market pricing is for two rate hikes next year - this may increase once investors absorb the reality of a new tightening cycle - Credit Suisse

** Asian markets have historically corrected in the run-up to the Fed tightenings (1994, 2004 and the 2013 Fed taper) and have rallied in the six months after (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)