Dec 15 (Reuters)
Starts Proceed Investment Corp
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Oct 31, 2015 ended Apr 30, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016 to Oct 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 2.22 2.24 2.24 2.23
(-0.9 pct ) (+16.9 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) (-0.5 pct )
Net 701 mln 726 mln 700 mln 700 mln
(-3.5 pct ) (+24.4 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) (0.0 pct )
Div 4,035 yen 4,182 yen 4,030 yen 4,030 yen
