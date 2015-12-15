Dec 15 (Reuters)
Hoshino Resorts Reit, Inc.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Oct 31, 2015 ended Apr 30, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016 to Oct 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 1.93 1.60 3.53 3.66
(+20.5 pct ) (+2.3 pct ) (+83.2 pct ) (+3.8 pct )
Net 908 mln 733 mln 1.56 1.68
(+23.9 pct ) (+2.6 pct ) (+72.2 pct ) (+7.2 pct )
Div 18,289 yen 17,075 yen 20,056 yen 21,507 yen
