** UBM up c.3 pct & tops Stoxx 600 media index after the British communications and events company agrees to sell its press release distributor PR Newswire to Cision, a provider of public relations software

** Total sale price of $841 mln (555 mln stg) represents c.11.2X PR Newswire's 2014 adj. EBITDA, while the cash value of $810m shows c.10.8X, Nomura writes

** UBM has been in talks to sell unit since April so that it can focus on increasing its market share in trade shows and events, where it strengthend its hand by purchasing trade show co Advanstar Communication for $972 mln last year

** Disposal should be taken positively by the market as £500 mln was the price widely quoted by the market, Liberum writes

** Cision, which is owned by buyout firm GTCR LLC, has prevailed in an auction for PR Newswire over private equity firm Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, sources tell Reuters earlier

** UBM promises to return 245 mln stg to shareholders as special dividends, undergo a share consolidation & use part of proceeds for bolt-on acquistions

** Stock on track for its sharpest one-day gain in three months (1 British pound = $1.5145) (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)