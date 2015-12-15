** UBM up c.3 pct & tops Stoxx 600 media index
after the British communications and events company
agrees to sell its press release distributor PR Newswire to
Cision, a provider of public relations software
** Total sale price of $841 mln (555 mln stg) represents
c.11.2X PR Newswire's 2014 adj. EBITDA, while the cash value of
$810m shows c.10.8X, Nomura writes
** UBM has been in talks to sell unit since April so that it
can focus on increasing its market share in trade shows and
events, where it strengthend its hand by purchasing trade show
co Advanstar Communication for $972 mln last year
** Disposal should be taken positively by the market as £500
mln was the price widely quoted by the market, Liberum writes
** Cision, which is owned by buyout firm GTCR LLC, has
prevailed in an auction for PR Newswire over private equity firm
Vista Equity Partners Management LLC, sources tell Reuters
earlier
** UBM promises to return 245 mln stg to shareholders as
special dividends, undergo a share consolidation & use part of
proceeds for bolt-on acquistions
** Stock on track for its sharpest one-day gain in three
months
(1 British pound = $1.5145)
