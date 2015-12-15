Dec 15 Jiangsu Guotai International Group Guomao Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire stakes in 12 companies for a combined 5.3 billion yuan ($820.43 million)via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 3.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/223NRdu

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4600 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)