BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp
* Says gets approval to issue 1 billion yuan ($154.80 million)commercial paper
* Says plans to set up energy industry management joint venture with registered capital at 500 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P4q1Jn ; bit.ly/1NQXnuh
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4600 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago