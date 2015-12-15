Dec 15 Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp

* Says gets approval to issue 1 billion yuan ($154.80 million)commercial paper

* Says plans to set up energy industry management joint venture with registered capital at 500 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P4q1Jn ; bit.ly/1NQXnuh

