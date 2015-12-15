Dec 15 Hangzhou Tianmushan Pharmaceutical Enterprise Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Cotech Bio-Gen for 1.25 billion yuan ($193.50 million) via cash, share issue

* Says aims to raise up 935 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1Z9LiEf

($1 = 6.4600 Chinese yuan renminbi)