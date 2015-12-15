BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Zhejiang Daily Media Group Co Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 2 billion yuan ($309.60 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 16
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1lLlAHW; bit.ly/1MeI6On
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4600 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.