BRIEF-Liberty Global reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) says
* Bidding for two licences of 4G spectrum resumes after a three-hour break, total prices at 52.8 billion baht ($1.47 billion)
* Bidding price at 26.4 billion baht per licence versus base price of 12.86 billion baht Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Q1 revenue view $3.52 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 7 Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France on Sunday with a business-friendly vision of European integration, defeating Marine Le Pen, a far-right nationalist who threatened to take France out of the European Union, early projections from five polling organisations showed.