Dec 16 The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC)

* Thailand's 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth 64.4 billion baht ($1.79 billion) for two licences for 4G mobile spectrum, data from regulator showed

* Price for each licence at 32.18 billion baht, versus a base price of 12.86 billion baht

* Bidding resumes at 9 a.m. local time Further company coverage:

