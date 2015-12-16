US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:
** Dec 16: Bank of Zhengzhou (China)- $717 mln SEHK IPO. Bocom, Citic CLSA
** Dec 18: Yichang HEC Changjiang Pharma IPO-YCHP.HK (China)- $200 mln SEHK IPO. CICC
** Dec 21: Narayana Healthcare (India)- $91 mln IPO. Axis, IDFC, Jefferies
** Dec 22: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China)- $200 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS
** Dec 22: Genscript Biotech (China)- $80 mln SEHK IPO. Haitong, JPM
** 2016: Datang Environment (IPO-DTEG.HK) (China)- $800 mln SEHK IPO. Citic CLSA, MS
** 2016: Bi Feng Tang (China)- $150 mln SEHK IPO. MS
** Genscript (IPO-GSTB.HK) launches Hong Kong IPO
** Malaysia's Ranhill Holdings plans to re-launch its IPO of up to 800 mln ringgit ($186 mln) in the last week of December, a source close to the transaction said ($1 = 4.3110 ringgit) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
