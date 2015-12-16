Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Dec 16: Bank of Zhengzhou (China)- $717 mln SEHK IPO. Bocom, Citic CLSA

** Dec 18: Yichang HEC Changjiang Pharma IPO-YCHP.HK (China)- $200 mln SEHK IPO. CICC

** Dec 21: Narayana Healthcare (India)- $91 mln IPO. Axis, IDFC, Jefferies

** Dec 22: Xinte Energy IPO-XINE.HK (China)- $200 mln SEHK IPO. GF, UBS

** Dec 22: Genscript Biotech (China)- $80 mln SEHK IPO. Haitong, JPM

** 2016: Datang Environment (IPO-DTEG.HK) (China)- $800 mln SEHK IPO. Citic CLSA, MS

** 2016: Bi Feng Tang (China)- $150 mln SEHK IPO. MS

** Genscript (IPO-GSTB.HK) launches Hong Kong IPO

** Malaysia's Ranhill Holdings plans to re-launch its IPO of up to 800 mln ringgit ($186 mln) in the last week of December, a source close to the transaction said ($1 = 4.3110 ringgit) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)