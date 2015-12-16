** Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 1.5 pct, Hindustan Petroleum Corp rises 1.8 pct and Indian Oil Corp gains 0.9 pct

** IOC cuts price of diesel by about 1 pct or 0.46 rupees ($0.0069) a litre reflecting changes in global fuel prices

** Traders were expecting a cut of 3-4 rupees per litre

** Short covering also seen in oil refiners, traders add ($1 = 0.9087 euros) (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)