BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
** Mahindra and Mahindra falls 5.9 pct; top loser on NSE index
** Heads towards its biggest single-day percentage loss since Aug 24
** India's Supreme Court to decide on Wednesday whether to ban registering diesel SUVs and luxury cars with an engine capacity of over 2000 CC in Delhi to curb air pollution
** Investors worried impact on M&M to be significant as most of its models do not have a non-diesel variant
** Temporary Delhi diesel vehicle ban leaves automakers in dark, investors jittery
** Stock has lost 10.6 pct in Dec.
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees