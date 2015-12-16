** Mahindra and Mahindra falls 5.9 pct; top loser on NSE index

** Heads towards its biggest single-day percentage loss since Aug 24

** India's Supreme Court to decide on Wednesday whether to ban registering diesel SUVs and luxury cars with an engine capacity of over 2000 CC in Delhi to curb air pollution

** Investors worried impact on M&M to be significant as most of its models do not have a non-diesel variant

** Temporary Delhi diesel vehicle ban leaves automakers in dark, investors jittery

** Stock has lost 10.6 pct in Dec.