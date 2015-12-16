BUZZ-India's Tata Motors hits near 1-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Tata Motors falls as much as 4.12 pct to 418.5 rupees, its lowest since May 30, 2016
** GAIL jumps 5 pct, Indraprastha Gas up 3.4 pct, Gujarat Gas rises 5.5 pct and Petronet LNG advances 1.9 pct
** GAIL and IGL among top gainers in BSE 'A' group stocks
** Shares seen as key beneficiaries from govt. and judiciary's focus on pollution
** India's Supreme Court to decide on Wednesday whether to ban registering diesel SUVs and luxury cars with an engine capacity of over 2000 CC in Delhi to curb air pollution
** Temporary Delhi diesel vehicle ban leaves automakers in dark, investors jittery
** M&M slumps ahead of court decision on banning diesel cars in Delhi
* Oil explorers fall on weaker crude; airlines, refiners gain