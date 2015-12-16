** GAIL jumps 5 pct, Indraprastha Gas up 3.4 pct, Gujarat Gas rises 5.5 pct and Petronet LNG advances 1.9 pct

** GAIL and IGL among top gainers in BSE 'A' group stocks

** Shares seen as key beneficiaries from govt. and judiciary's focus on pollution

** India's Supreme Court to decide on Wednesday whether to ban registering diesel SUVs and luxury cars with an engine capacity of over 2000 CC in Delhi to curb air pollution

** Temporary Delhi diesel vehicle ban leaves automakers in dark, investors jittery

** M&M slumps ahead of court decision on banning diesel cars in Delhi