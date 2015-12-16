BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
** CNG cylinder maker Everest Kanto surges 12 pct
** Adds to Tuesday's 13.9 pct rise
** Marks its highest since Nov.2014
** India's top court slaps temporary ban on luxury diesel car sales in Delhi
** Other measures in the Supreme Court order with longer-range ambitions include a demand for all taxis in the capital to replace diesel with natural gas
India gas stocks top gainers in BSE; seen as key anti-pollution plays
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees