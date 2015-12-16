** CNG cylinder maker Everest Kanto surges 12 pct

** Adds to Tuesday's 13.9 pct rise

** Marks its highest since Nov.2014

** India's top court slaps temporary ban on luxury diesel car sales in Delhi

** Other measures in the Supreme Court order with longer-range ambitions include a demand for all taxis in the capital to replace diesel with natural gas

** India gas stocks top gainers in BSE; seen as key anti-pollution plays (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)