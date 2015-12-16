** Ashok Leyland gains 1.6 pct

** India's top court bans entry of diesel commercial vehicles, registered before 2005, in Delhi, among other measures - analysts

** Court slaps temporary ban on luxury diesel car sales in Delhi

** Order may give a push to replacement demand as old vehicles are discarded - analysts

** Other Indian states may also follow suit - analysts

** India's Everest Kanto jumps; court orders Delhi taxis to replace diesel with CNG

** India gas stocks top gainers in BSE; seen as key anti-pollution plays (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)