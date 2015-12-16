BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
** Ashok Leyland gains 1.6 pct
** India's top court bans entry of diesel commercial vehicles, registered before 2005, in Delhi, among other measures - analysts
** Court slaps temporary ban on luxury diesel car sales in Delhi
** Order may give a push to replacement demand as old vehicles are discarded - analysts
** Other Indian states may also follow suit - analysts
** India's Everest Kanto jumps; court orders Delhi taxis to replace diesel with CNG
** India gas stocks top gainers in BSE; seen as key anti-pollution plays
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees