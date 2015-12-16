BRIEF-3Tl Technologies Corp announces private placement of units
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Neusoft Corp
* Says aims to raise up to 2.9 billion yuan ($448.06 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans and boost capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 17
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P7EBjj; bit.ly/1NwTd76
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4723 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"