BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Dec 17 The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC)
* Thailand's 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth 96.89 billion baht ($2.7 billion) for two licences before a morning break
* Bidding price at 47.64 billion baht for first licence, 49.25 billion baht for second one
* Bidding to resume 0200 GMT Further company coverage:
($1 = 35.9100 baht) (Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division