Dec 17 The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC)

* Thailand's 4G spectrum auction has attracted bids worth 96.89 billion baht ($2.7 billion) for two licences before a morning break

* Bidding price at 47.64 billion baht for first licence, 49.25 billion baht for second one

* Bidding to resume 0200 GMT Further company coverage:

($1 = 35.9100 baht) (Reporting by Aukkarapon Niyomyat; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)