Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Dec 18: Yichang HEC Changjiang Pharma IPO-YCHP.HK (China)- $200 mln SEHK IPO. CICC

** Dec 21: Narayana Healthcare (India)- $91 mln IPO. Axis, IDFC, Jefferies

** Dec 22: Genscript Biotech (China)- $80 mln SEHK IPO. Haitong, JPM

** 2016: Datang Environment (IPO-DTEG.HK) (China)- $800 mln SEHK IPO. Citic CLSA, MS

** 2016: Bi Feng Tang (China)- $150 mln SEHK IPO. MS

** Bank of Zhengzhou likely to price the shares at the bottom of the indicative range for $717 mln IPO - sources

** Focus Media (IPO-FOCM.HK) gets final approval for backdoor listing

** Xinte Energy opens books for US$175m Hong Kong IPO (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)