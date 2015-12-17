** Crisil's forecast of 8.1 pct FY17 GDP growth compares with Reuters estimates of 7.8 pct

** Says private consumption to receive boost from seventh pay commission wage hike

** Additional $1 trln to India's GDP to create new mid cap leaders - Barclays

** India's Jubilant Foodworks, Asian Paints , Godrej Consumer, Dabur to gain from 7th Pay Commission - BAML

** Crisil also sees improved transmission of RBI's rate cuts, monsoons and falling commodities to aid economy

** Adds private investment will begin to look up only in second half of next fiscal

** Key risks to forecast include third consecutive failure in monsoon, further communication from Fed and sharp slowdown in China