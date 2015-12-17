Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
** India VIX slumps as much as 15.4 pct
** Heads towards its biggest one-day fall since Sept.18 but not yet serving as a contrarian indicator
** U.S. Federal Reserve announces a gradual tightening cycle with its first rate hike in nearly a decade
** NSE index has fallen only 4 out of 20 times in Dec. since 1995 vs 6 times of MSCI Asia Ex Japan index - Reuters Calculations (bit.ly/1IVMt67)
** Based on history Nifty should end near 7,950-8,000 for Dec. 2015 to be a positive month
** Also, 8,000 holds highest open interest among call options - NSE data
** Asian EMs including India rise; dovish Fed may boost risk appetite, flows (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12