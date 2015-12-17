** India VIX slumps as much as 15.4 pct

** Heads towards its biggest one-day fall since Sept.18 but not yet serving as a contrarian indicator

** U.S. Federal Reserve announces a gradual tightening cycle with its first rate hike in nearly a decade

** NSE index has fallen only 4 out of 20 times in Dec. since 1995 vs 6 times of MSCI Asia Ex Japan index - Reuters Calculations (bit.ly/1IVMt67)

** Based on history Nifty should end near 7,950-8,000 for Dec. 2015 to be a positive month

** Also, 8,000 holds highest open interest among call options - NSE data

