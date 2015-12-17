Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
** Tata Steel up 2.6 pct, JSW Steel gains 2.5 pct and Steel Authority of India rises 1.9 pct
** Ministry of steel publishes draft order on its website prohibiting production, sales and trading without Bureau of Indian standards (BIS) approval (bit.ly/1T2VnPH)
** Order covers most carbon steel products and is likely to be more effective than earlier measures in containing imports for the next 6-9 months because most of the steel mills exporting to India don't have BIS approval - Motilal Oswal
** India had earlier slapped import duties on stainless steel to help local firms (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12