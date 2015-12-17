** Tata Steel up 2.6 pct, JSW Steel gains 2.5 pct and Steel Authority of India rises 1.9 pct

** Ministry of steel publishes draft order on its website prohibiting production, sales and trading without Bureau of Indian standards (BIS) approval (bit.ly/1T2VnPH)

** Order covers most carbon steel products and is likely to be more effective than earlier measures in containing imports for the next 6-9 months because most of the steel mills exporting to India don't have BIS approval - Motilal Oswal

** India had earlier slapped import duties on stainless steel to help local firms