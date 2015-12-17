Dec 17 (Reuters)
Tosei Reit Investment Corporation
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 7 months and 27 days 6 months 6 months
ended Oct 31, 2015 ended Apr 30, 2015 to Apr 30, 2016 to Oct 31, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 798 mln 662 mln 1.23 1.29
(+20.5 pct ) (+54.3 pct ) (+4.8 pct )
Net 286 mln 186 mln 488 mln 493 mln
(+54.0 pct ) (+70.5 pct ) (+0.9 pct )
Div 2,986 yen 1,938 yen 3,035 yen 3,064 yen
