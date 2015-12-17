Dec 17 Pankaj Polypack Ltd:

* Approves appointment of Manoj Kumar Dugar as chairman & managing director of the company

* Approves resignation of Niraj Goel as managing director

* Approves increase in the authorized share capital from 35 million rupees to 50 million rupees