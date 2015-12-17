** Power technology company's shares up 31.9 pct at $5.55

** Company enters several agreements worth $210 mln with wind turbine maker Inox Wind Ltd

** Enters long-term supply contract to provide electrical control systems for Inox's entire 2 MW product line

** American Superconductor also enters separate agreement with Inox to develop 3 MW wind turbine

** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had fallen 43 pct this year