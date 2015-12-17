US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as U.S. job growth rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
** Power technology company's shares up 31.9 pct at $5.55
** Company enters several agreements worth $210 mln with wind turbine maker Inox Wind Ltd
** Enters long-term supply contract to provide electrical control systems for Inox's entire 2 MW product line
** American Superconductor also enters separate agreement with Inox to develop 3 MW wind turbine
** Up to Wednesday's close, stock had fallen 43 pct this year
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow down 0.14 pct, S&P up 0.04 pct, Nasdaq up 0.01 pct (Updates to early afternoon)