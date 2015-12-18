BRIEF-McClatchy Q1 revenue fell 7 pct to $221.2 mln
* McClatchy co - qtrly total advertising revenues were $119.9 million, down 12.0 pct in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016
Dec 18 National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC):
* Thailand's auction for two 4G spectrum licences extends into a fourth day with total bids rising to 131.02 billion baht ($3.62 billion), regulator says.
* Bidding price at 64.38 billion baht for the first licence and 66.64 billion baht for the second.
* Bidding to continue until 1400 GMT. Further company coverage: ($1 = 36.1500 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb)
* 3Tl Technologies-resolved to proceed with consolidation of co's issued, outstanding common shares on basis of 10 for 1 post-consolidated common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: