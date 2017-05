** Coffee Day Enterprises rises 1.2 pct

** Citi starts at "buy" with a target of 315 rupees

** Says Cafe profitability is likely to improve as the company takes initiatives to raise sales throughput and completed a phase of store rationalization

** Adds company's mix improving as its high-growth, high margin vending business ramps up and commodity exports fall