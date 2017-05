** Bajaj Auto falls 1.4 pct and UPL down 1.9 pct

** Argentine peso plummets 26.5 pct after controls lifted

** Country's new government floated the currency as part of a slew of free-market reforms aimed at revitalizing the stagnant economy

** Latin America contributes nearly 20 pct of Bajaj Auto's exports - Analysts

** Argentina contributed 3.3 bln rupees in UPL's FY15 revenues - Annual report (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)