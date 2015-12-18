** EM equity funds see 7th straight week of outflows

** $1.2 bln of outflow from EM funds in the data week ended Dec. 16 - Citi

** MSCI EM index down 0.4 pct after three consecutive session of gains

** Asia and EMEA had outflows of $820 mln and $276 mln respectively

** Regional Asia ex Japan non-ETF funds had $887 mln of outflows

** Within EM, only Latin America had inflows of $81 mln

** Mexico had its 6th straight week of inflows at $152 mln

** Capital flows to EM may stabilize at around $500 bln in 2016, or slightly below 2 pct of EM GDP, close to our 2015 estimate - HSBC