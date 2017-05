** Infosys down 1.2 pct, TCS down 0.93 pct, Tech Mahindra down 1.27 pct

** IT stocks biggest drag on the NSE index ; BSE IT sub index down 0.85 pct

** U.S. Congress set to pass a bill on Friday that will effectively double fees for H1B and L1 visas to $4,000 and $4,500 : media reports (bit.ly/1OA3krJ)

** U.S. is the biggest source of revenue for Indian IT

** IT is crucial Indian exports. In total, the sector makes up more than a quarter of India's international trade