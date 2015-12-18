BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Dec 18(Reuters)- Hakata Takumi Kougei Inc. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full Year Full Year
to Dec 31, 2015 to Dec 31, 2015
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 775 mln 775 mln Operating loss 24 mln 5 mln Recurring loss 26 mln 3 mln Net loss 26 mln 2 mln EPS loss 50.68 yen 4.01 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3610.T
May 4 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital Inc urged General Motors Co shareholders to back its proposal to split the automaker's common stock into two classes, and vote for its three director nominees to GM's board at a shareholder meeting next month.