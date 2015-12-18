BRIEF-Sprouts Farmers Market Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
Dec 18 Gosun Holding Co Ltd
* Says to acquire Internet company for up to 1.15 billion yuan ($177.47 million) cash and share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PcEqmD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 4 Hedge fund Greenlight Capital Inc urged General Motors Co shareholders to back its proposal to split the automaker's common stock into two classes, and vote for its three director nominees to GM's board at a shareholder meeting next month.