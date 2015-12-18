Dec 18 National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC):

* Total bids for two 4G spectrum licences rise to 151.95 billion baht ($4.2 billion), regulator says

* Bidding price at 75.65 billion baht for the first licence and 76.3 billion baht for the second

* Bidding resumes midnight local time (1700 GMT) - regulator Further company coverage: ($1 = 36.1500 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merriman)