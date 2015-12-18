BRIEF-Yangaroo announces record quarterly revenue
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue c$1.65 million to c$1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC):
* Total bids for two 4G spectrum licences rise to 151.95 billion baht ($4.2 billion), regulator says
* Bidding price at 75.65 billion baht for the first licence and 76.3 billion baht for the second
* Bidding resumes midnight local time (1700 GMT) - regulator Further company coverage: ($1 = 36.1500 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue c$1.65 million to c$1.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S