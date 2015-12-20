BRIEF-Whirlpool to buy Yummly, terms undisclosed
* Whirlpool Corporation announces planned acquisition of Yummly
Dec 20 Shanghai Jahwa United Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic agreement with Alibaba's affiliate TMall.com, share trade to resume on Dec 21
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/22hUKrK
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Whirlpool Corporation announces planned acquisition of Yummly
* Bill Barrett Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results