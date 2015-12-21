UPDATE 2-Teva Q1 profit tops estimates, revenue up on Actavis deal
* Increases Actavis synergy, cost benefit estimate by $200 mln
Dec 21 Samsung Group's
* Biotech drug contract manufacturer Samsung BioLogics to consider in 2016 the viability of an initial public offering, Kim Dong-joong, vice president of Samsung BioLogics said Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joyce Lee)
* Increases Actavis synergy, cost benefit estimate by $200 mln
* Entered into sales agreement with Cowen and co, relating to potential common stock offering of up to $50 million of its shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: