BRIEF-MK Restaurant Group posts qtrly net profit of 552.8 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 552.8 million baht versus 438.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 TCL Corp
* Says CDB Development Fund to invest 1.0 billion yuan ($154.34 million) to help fund its 8.5 generation of TFT-LCD project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RzWtEU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly net profit 552.8 million baht versus 438.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 11 In his workshop near Cairo's pyramids, Ahmed Saeed Omar has manufactured a mini four-wheeled vehicle that he hopes will fill a gap in the market.