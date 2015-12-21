BRIEF-MK Restaurant Group posts qtrly net profit of 552.8 mln baht
* Qtrly net profit 552.8 million baht versus 438.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 21 Guangdong Qunxing Toys Joint-stock Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Sichuan nuclear equipment maker for 1.6 billion yuan ($246.94 million) via share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 814.0 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J1MTbe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Qtrly net profit 552.8 million baht versus 438.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAIRO, May 11 In his workshop near Cairo's pyramids, Ahmed Saeed Omar has manufactured a mini four-wheeled vehicle that he hopes will fill a gap in the market.