News Corp reports 4.6 pct rise in quarterly revenue
May 9 News Corp reported its first revenue rise in three quarters as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an upside from its digital real estate business.
-- Source link: (bit.ly/1NzdX0f)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
WASHINGTON, May 9 German automaker Daimler AG said on Tuesday it had dropped plans to seek U.S. approval to sell 2017 Mercedes-Benz U.S. diesel models, but had not decided whether to exit the American passenger diesel market.