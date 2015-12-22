Dec 22 Companies have announced pricing for their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Please click the links for details.

SHANGHAI

* Jiangsu Jingshen Salt & Chemical Industry Co Ltd sets IPO price at 3.69 yuan ($0.5697) per share, aiming to raise 332.1 million yuan bit.ly/1ZmwSAD

* Beijing Qianjing Landscape Co Ltd sets IPO price at 18.98 per share, aiming to raise 379.6 million yuan bit.ly/1IlScSU

SHENZHEN

* Sichuan Jiuyuan Yinhai Software Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.46 yuan per share, aiming to raise 229.2 million yuan bit.ly/1YxN53U

* Suzhou Huayuan Packaging Co Ltd sets IPO price at 11.37 yuan per share, aiming to raise 400.2 million yuan bit.ly/1PjXpMa

* Hubei Century Network Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 18.10 yuan per share, aiming to raise 543.0 million yuan bit.ly/1QVlDMP

* Shijiazhuang Tonhe Electronics Technologies Co Ltd sets IPO price at 10.48 yuan per share, aiming to raise 209.6 million yuan bit.ly/1m5YA6X

* HNAC Technology Co Ltd sets IPO price at 9.09 yuan per share, aiming to raise 227.25 million yuan bit.ly/1mfnPDc ($1 = 6.4772 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)