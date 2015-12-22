BRIEF-Nvidia Q1 revenue from gpu business $1,562 million
* Q1 revenue from GPU business $1,562 million versus $1,079 million
Dec 22 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue offshore bonds worth up to 600 million euros ($654.96 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mxqpEX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Q1 revenue from GPU business $1,562 million versus $1,079 million
May 9 News Corp reported its first revenue rise in three quarters as the owner of the Dow Jones Newswires and the Wall Street Journal saw an upside from its digital real estate business.