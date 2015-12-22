Dec 22 Inner Mongolia Junzheng Energy & Chemical Group Co Ltd

* Says it and partners win bid for 13.9 percent stake in Huatai Insurance for 4.04 billion yuan ($623.67 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mfsg0K

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)