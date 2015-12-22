BRIEF-Steel Partners Holdings LP reports Q1 financial results and outlook
* Steel Partners Holdings LP reports first quarter financial results and outlook
Dec 22 Sichuan Fulin Transportation Group Co Ltd
* Says to acquire 8.65 percent stake in Mianyang City Commercial Bank for 336 million yuan ($51.87 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QHXbQt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Steel Partners Holdings LP reports first quarter financial results and outlook
* Monroe Capital Corporation BDC announces first quarter financial results